Walz authorizes disaster assistance for Sibley, Renville, Nicollet counties

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz authorized state disaster assistance Monday for Sibley, Renville and Nicollet Counties.
The three counties experienced flooding caused by a series of thunderstorms between July 25 and July 27 that produced heavy rainfall and caused flooding and washouts to county and township roads.
“It’s our responsibility to help our neighbors recover in the face of devastating weather events,” said Walz. “These storms were so severe that our communities continue to struggle with damage to their infrastructure and local economy. That’s why we’re authorizing funds from our state’s disaster assistance account to aid in recovery efforts.”
The storms also inundated county ditch systems across the region.
In his announcement, Walz authorized Minnesota Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly to:
- Allocate such amounts as you find necessary for state disaster assistance from funds available for these purposes;
- Provide public assistance in the designated area; and
- Provide additional assistance if requested by a local government; and warranted by the results of further damage assessments, to the extent allowable under Minnesota Statute §12B.
