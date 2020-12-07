Young entrepreneur helps Mankato go green

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mankato girl used her extra free time this year to develop a business that helps locals go green.
Twelve-year-old Evie Bottner started her composting business in May in an effort to help her neighbors recycle their food waste.
Her passion for helping the environment has led her to expand all over Mankato, where for $15 a month, locals can receive a bin for food collection that subsequently gets retrieved by Bottner and contributed to large composting sites.
Each day after the 4 p.m. pick up time, Bottner cleans every bin she picks up before she returns them to her clients.
“It’s really fun to own a business, and it’s pretty easy once you get going,” Bottner said. “Like at first, it was kind of hard, but I know that if anyone puts their mind to it and is like OK, I have to do this, I have to get all this done, and then it’s just really fun and once you learn how to do it, it’s pretty easy to do.”
Evie’s mother, Stephanie, provided her with a $200 loan, which Evie used to purchase supplies and containers.
When she was first starting up, she gained customers by knocking door-to-door in her neighborhood. Evie then dispersed flyers that educated potential clients about how to compost — decorated with her very own self-made logo.
“I don’t know if this is even possible, but like I have this huge dream in my mind like that this could go all over the United States like I don’t even know if that’s possible, but if it happens, like that would just be like so cool,” Evie stated.
Evie has big plans for her business.
In her mission to go nationwide, she hopes to have franchisees join her in her mission to help communities become more sustainable.
