Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill announces temporary closure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another local business announcing it will temporarily shut its doors as Minnesota’s current COVID-19 restrictions continue.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill in Mankato is the latest to press the pause button on takeout service. This comes a week after Spinners and Nakato Bar and Grill in North Mankato made the same announcement. Buster’s will be closed beginning this Friday at 6 p.m. Gift cards will still be available during the closure. All three bars say they plan to reopen once indoor dining is allowed.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.