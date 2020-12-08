Empty chairs symbolize lives lost

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve driven on Riverfront Drive in Mankato near Union Depot recently you may have noticed a few empty folding chairs on display.
Those chairs are meant to remember the five lives lost in Blue Earth County this year due to traffic fatalities. Officials say the South Central Region has had a total of 24 lives lost on Minnesota roads this year. They’re hoping the public display will remind people to always make good choices while behind the wheel.
