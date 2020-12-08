Hundreds of gifts still needed for Holiday Sharing Tree

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With a quickly approaching deadline, The Holiday Sharing Tree is in desperate need of help.
For the last 35 years, the Holiday Sharing tree has been helping residents of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties in need during the holiday season. The program switched to gift cards this year due to the pandemic and with the deadline quickly approaching, there are still hundreds of residents in need.
Project manager Liz Thiesse says there are more than 400 gifts they are still looking to fulfill before Sunday’s 5 PM deadline.
You can pick-up a giving card at Fleet Farm Mankato, River Hills Mall Food Court, both Mankato Hy-Vee locations, the North Mankato Taylor Library and in St. Peter at First National Bank- Minnesota, Nutter Clothing and Hy-Vee.
