Laid off high school students eligible for unemployment

The December first court ruling says teenagers can receive assistance under the federal care act. It will make up to $28 million available to thousands of teens across the state. A small group of students pursued the lawsuit along with the Minneapolis based Youthprise. The nonprofit said the decision will be especially beneficial for young people of color, who are adversely affected by the impacts of the pandemic. “About a quarter of Black and Latino high school students who are working contribute at least 41% of their household income,” says Matt Norris, Youthprise Policy Director.