Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine plan expected to be announced as total cases continue to rise

Governor Tim Walz will be joined by Department of Health officials to discuss how the state plans to distribute the vaccines once they’re given the green light. Officials have said first priority will go to health care workers in hospitals and long-term care facilities and residents in long-term care. The governor will provide an update on Monday at 1:30 p.m. He has also said details on possible COVID-19 restrictions for the Christmas holiday would likely be released by the end of this week.