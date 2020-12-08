Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccine plan expected to be announced as total cases continue to rise

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State health officials are expected to lay out their COVID-19 vaccine plan, which they are describing as the light at the end of the tunnel.
Governor Tim Walz will be joined by Department of Health officials to discuss how the state plans to distribute the vaccines once they’re given the green light. Officials have said first priority will go to health care workers in hospitals and long-term care facilities and residents in long-term care. The governor will provide an update on Monday at 1:30 p.m. He has also said details on possible COVID-19 restrictions for the Christmas holiday would likely be released by the end of this week.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 3,080 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 359,203.
The latest local data shows 50 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Blue Earth County and three in the ICU. Blue Earth County also has 26 new cases, Brown County has 25 and Martin County has 15.
There have been 22 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Brown County resident in their 80′s. 15 of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities. The statewide death toll is now at 4,027. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,660.
There are 314,957 people who are no longer isolated.
18,594 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,063 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,650,726.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 1,393 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 246,240.
The statewide death toll is now 2,919.
168,058 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,255,019 people have been tested statewide.
