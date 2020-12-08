MnDOT installs deer crossing as part of Highway 14 expansion project

DNR Area Wildlife Manager Jeanine Vorland has called attention to the north-south movement across Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center. During the spring and summer months, deer use most of the landscape, including moving to other seasonal habitat areas on the north side of the highway. In the winter, deer are in the wooded ravines of the Dodge Center Creek watershed. Highway 14 separates the two areas where they need to cross seasonally.