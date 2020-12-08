MnDOT installs deer crossing as part of Highway 14 expansion project

CLAREMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently installed Minnesota’s newest deer crossing underpass structure as part of the U.S. Highway 14 expansion project between Dodge Center and Owatonna.
MnDOT has partnered with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to create designs for animal crossings for more than 15 years. However, this is the first animal crossing in the state that is designed primarily for deer.
The latest design on Highway 14 expands a culvert needed for drainage to a size that allows large deer to pass through.
The location of the 200-foot crossing relied on deer movement data and known migration routes, which is where the DNR came in.
DNR Area Wildlife Manager Jeanine Vorland has called attention to the north-south movement across Highway 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center. During the spring and summer months, deer use most of the landscape, including moving to other seasonal habitat areas on the north side of the highway. In the winter, deer are in the wooded ravines of the Dodge Center Creek watershed. Highway 14 separates the two areas where they need to cross seasonally.
The goal of the crossing is to reduce the possibility of vehicle-deer collisions along Highway 14.
“Deer usage will be monitored, but experience has shown that deer populations take time to develop regular use and are especially hesitant at first to use,” said Christopher Smith, MnDOT wildlife ecologist. “It’s designed to be short enough to show daylight through it, which helps encourage use.”
The Highway 14 expansion project between Owatonna and Dodge Center is expected to be completed in 2022.
