Moments Hospice trailer drives around Minnesota, helps stock local food shelves through donations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Food insecurity is a widening issue facing more and more Americans this year as households feel the effects of the pandemic, but two local organizations teamed-up Tuesday to help tackle this issue.
Moments Hospice and Monarch Healthcare Management collected food donations at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Facility in Mankato.
The food donations will be given to ECHO Food Shelf to assist the local food bank in its mission to feed families.
“We’ve collected about 4,500 pounds so far from around the state,” said Kayla Donahue Lee, a hospice care consultant at Moments Hospice. “We’ve teamed-up in lots of local areas so we’re really excited to just give back to the community and hopefully fill up food shelves all around Minnesota.”
The team has been collecting non-perishable donations all this holiday season and will be in New Prague next.
Monarch Healthcare Management reports it has collected a total of 1,053 pounds in food donations that will be donated to the ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato.
