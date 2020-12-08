New COVID-19 test detects numerous illnesses at once

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic has developed a new test to detect numerous illnesses at once.
Starting Tuesday, the Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System will combine the triage and testing process for COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
For some children, the process also will include testing for strep throat.
This will provide an all-in-one, single process for screening, testing and sharing results at Mayo locations across the Midwest.
“COVID is still in our communities, and we need to do everything that we can as individuals to protect ourselves and to protect others. That’s masking, hand hygiene, and social distancing,” said Dr. Amy Williams, M.D., executive dean of practice at Mayo Clinic.
To get screened with the all-in-one test, patients should call the COVID-19 nurse line or fill out a form on their patient online services account.
Once the test is scheduled and performed, patients can expect to see results in 24 to 72 hours. Patients who test positive for any of the illnesses will be advised to take appropriate steps.
