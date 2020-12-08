No-shows hurting local businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many locally owned businesses are still juggling with a growing waitlist of clients trying to get in while still complying with capacity restrictions
But local dentist offices, eye doctors, and hair salons are also seeing more clients book an appointment and never show up. For commission-based places like Indulge Salon and Tanning in North Mankato, they’ve had around 30 no-show appointments just within the last few weeks.
“Most three-hour appointments around here end up being $2,300. So when you’re talking potentially that could be a couple of hundred dollars out of someone’s paycheck, or for the business itself and over 80 percent of the dollars that come through our business specifically stay within the community and the trickle-down effect is we’re not able to give back as much either,” says Tiffany Ward, Owner of Indulge Salon and Tanning.
Ward says many small businesses like hers understand that things come up, but they are asking people to consider the time and commitment set aside to make appointments before they make the call to reschedule.
