2 dead in house explosion in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The Omaha Fire Department said two people were killed when a house exploded Tuesday, WOWT reported.
A news release from the fire department on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the second death.
Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick had earlier said at the scene that one person was killed and two others were critically injured in the explosion that leveled the house around 8:15 a.m. local time. A second alarm was called at 8:23 a.m. to help fight the fire and evacuate the neighborhood.
Two people were also transported to the hospital in critical condition, the release states.
“The house that we were called to for the explosion is a complete loss and was leveled in the explosion,” the release states.
A dog was also pulled away from the scene and given oxygen. OFD said in an update that another dog was found dead at the scene of the explosion.
Two homes next to the exploded house were also severely damaged.
Gas service was shut off around the area and the fire department evacuated the entire block on both sides, Fitzpatrick said.
Omaha Police are assisting fire investigators to determine the cause of the explosion, Fitzpatrick said.
Others in the area said they could feel shaking from the explosion from five blocks away.
