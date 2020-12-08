Sen. Tina Smith urges MNsure enrollment

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The deadline to enroll in MNsure is Dec. 22.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) joined health care advocates to host a virtual discussion on the state’s health insurance marketplace on Tuesday. Smith, Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan and MNsure CEO Nate Clark addressed online resources to help Minnesotans get health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act.
Smith urged Minnesotans to get covered, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“MNsure is also the only place where you can actually qualify for the tax credits that help to lower the cost of healthcare for you and help lower the cost of your monthly premiums. So, I just want everyone to understand and connect with how important it is to enroll for coverage for 2021,” she said.
Smith and Flanagan weren’t the only Minnesota officials advocating for residents to sign up for MNsure before the deadline, but Gov. Tim Walz did as well.
In an effort to get more Minnesotans registered for MNsure, Walz announced that he signed a proclamation making Thursday, Dec. 10, “Get Covered 2021 Day.”
“Minnesota is committed to helping people stay safe during the pandemic, and part of that is having the ability to get quality health care when they need it,” said Walz. “December 10 is Get Covered Day, but Minnesotans can go to MNsure.org through December 22 to enroll in private health care coverage for 2021. The pandemic reminds us every day that access to quality health care has never been more important.”
Visit www.MNsure.org for more information.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.