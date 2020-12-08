Sounders score twice late, stun Minnesota United 3-2

Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro, center front, hefts the championship trophy after the team beat Minnesota United in an MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Seattle. The Sounders won 3-2. (Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Associated Press | December 7, 2020

SEATTLE (AP) — Gustav Svensson scored off a corner kick in the final moments of second-half stoppage time, and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-2 to advance to the MLS Cup final.

Seattle scored three times in the final 15 minutes of regulation and stoppage time to stun Minnesota and claim the Western Conference championship for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Seattle will travel to Columbus to face the Crew in the MLS Cup final on Saturday.

