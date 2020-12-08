UPDATE: Death outside Walgreen’s ruled a suicide

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Ramsey County Medical Center ruled that the man took his own life. The man’s body was discovered outside Walgreen’s on South Front Street in downtown Mankato around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. He was 61-years-old.
ORIGINAL:
A body was found at a Mankato Walgreens early Tuesday morning.
Around 8 a.m., a male body was discovered outside the store on South Front Street in downtown Mankato. A gun was also recovered at the scene.
According to the Mankato Department of Public Safety, more information may be available pending autopsy results and family notification. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Mankato Police say there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.