Walz, state officials unveil COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — In a press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials said Minnesota has a plan on how to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
The governor says a COVID-19 vaccine could be on its way to the state as early as next week as multiple vaccines near approval in the United States.
“We are here on a day that didn’t even seem possible when we started, the idea that there would be a vaccine available for widespread distribution that would help us start to break the back of this novel coronavirus and start to move us back to normalcy, that’s where we are today,” said Walz.
Walz says the state could have up to 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the week of Dec. 14 and 94,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine the week after. By the end of 2020, 183,400 doses of the vaccine from both companies are expected.
Walz stresses that the numbers are unconfirmed and based on the most recent forecast from the federal government.
Each vaccine requires two shots roughly a month apart.
Vaccines will be shipped directly to key hospitals and hubs in the state.
Walz says how different vaccines are distributed could vary.
“Moderna ships a little different because it is not as ultra-cold storage, it’s a little easier to move and store. Those considerations are taken in. That’s the type of details that we’re taking, that Pfizer may be concentrated more in urban areas where it lands it’s easier to store and in the numbers and Moderna may be used for greater Minnesota,” said Walz.
The first two groups to get the vaccine are health care workers and people who live in long-term care facilities. The second tier would be essential workers.
The third, so far, would be adults with high-risk medical conditions and adults 65 and older.
For now, vaccinations are targeted for adults while clinical trials have begun for children. Walz also stressed that the vaccine is strongly encouraged, but not mandatory.
