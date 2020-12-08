Winter Solstice to produce rare Christmas Star

Viewing this event is not going to be easy for us in the northern latitudes because we will only have a short time see it before the two planets disappear below the horizon. Also weather conditions may create another problem, so fingers crossed for a clear night. To view the rare Christmas Star, look to the southwest sky as soon as the sun sets, which is roughly around 4:40 PM for Mankato, MN. Since there will be residual daylight, viewing of the event won’t be best until right around 5:20 to 5:30 pm. From there you will have a short window to see it just above the horizon before it is gone.