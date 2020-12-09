CADA partners with youth to combat violence

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Committee Against Domestic Abuse announces a partnership with Mankato youth to combat violence within the community.
CADA’s Education and Prevention Program is teaming up with Moving Our Futures Forward, a youth-led social justice group at Mankato West High School. The coalition seeks to gain input from youth and adults within the community to address violence.
“I think we’re missing the part of weaving all of our resources and connections within the community, when we can address housing issues, when we can address inequality and inequities within education, when we can address LGBT rights, then we’re doing the work to address violence in these different ways.”
“Youth are the future so in order for these changes to continue and all of these civic engagements to be beneficial for the youth in our community it’s going to be important for youth voices to be present and that we’re also heard.”
Their first event will be held virtually on December 17 and will focus on bringing people of all backgrounds together to talk about what policies and issues the community is passionate about. It’s free and anyone is invited to attend the noon or 7:00 p.m. session. For registration information, visit
