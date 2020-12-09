Cedar Mountain Schools educator awarded Golden Apple

FRANKLIN, Minn. (KEYC) - Bringing humor into the classroom and adding fun to tough lessons, are a few of the reasons students decided this particular teacher deserves an award.
This week’s Golden Apple Award recipient is Cedar Mountain School educator Kyle Krenz.
Kyle Krenz has always been interested in history and government, wanting to combine that with a way to help others, he took up teaching.
“I wanted to find a way to give back to the community with something I enjoyed, teaching just fit the bill,” said Krenz.
Krenz has been teaching at Cedar Mountain Schools for six years, currently a social studies teacher for 7th, 9th and 12th graders.
His favorite part? Seeing the “light bulb” flicker on in his students.
“When they finally have that moment where something they have struggled with for a really long time becomes fairly simple,” explained Krenz.
Krenz is known to make class fun.
“Finding moments where you can either make a joke about yourself or make a joke about something you’re teaching. Helps the kids relax, stay a bit more engaged ... If they’re laughing at your joke you kind of know they are paying attention,” laughed Krenz.
And that tactic, along with knowing his students individually has helped keep students engaged amid the switch to online during the pandemic.
“Building relationships .... you know, kids have different personalities. Trying to figure out ... while I might not be able to approach that person in a big group setting, I might be able to talk to them one-on-one. Or in this case, virtually, open a chat and talk to that kid one-one-one and help them that way,” said Krenz.
But Krenz says, he’s sharing this award with his peers.
“I’m getting this award but really I share this with my staff, my principles, my administrators, my paras, everybody from custodial staff down the line because they all made a challenging situation all the more bearable and made my life that much easier to teach in these unusual circumstances,” said Krenz.
