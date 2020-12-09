City Center launches gift card program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - City Center Mankato launches a new program that offers an incentive to shoppers while providing relief to struggling businesses.
Based on feedback from business owners, City Center came up with the Bonus Gift Card Program.
For a limited time, the City Center Partnership will offer free $20 gift cards with proof of purchase of a minimum of $50 in food, merchandise, and or gift cards from a participating City Center business. Funds for the program were made available as a result of planned investments that are unable to happen due to the pandemic. The Bonus Gift Cards are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted.
To find the form you’ll need to fill out in order to receive your gift card, visit citycentermankato.com/bonuscards.
