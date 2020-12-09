Connections Shelter receives $50,000 grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new grant awarded to Connections Shelter in Mankato will allow for the hire of its first full-time staff member.
The $50,000 grant comes from The Otto Bremer Trust. Up until now, Connections Shelter has relied on a few part-time staff and volunteers. The grant will create the new position of Pastor of Community Connections beginning in January. They will be responsible for managing volunteers and deepening partnerships within the community among other tasks. This comes at a time when the shelter is at full capacity.
“We opened the middle of October this year and this is our first year at first presbyterian church so we’re still downtown but the new location allows us to serve more guests so we have 35 beds this year instead of 25,” says Collette Broady Grund, Connections Shelter.
Connections Shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily. And they’re always looking for more volunteers. For sign-up information just head to the Connections Ministry Facebook page.
