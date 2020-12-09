Giants, Vikings shed slow starts, move into playoff position

It took some work to get there with the Jets allowing a 46-yard TD pass from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III against an all-out blitz with 5 seconds left in a 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It was just the fifth time since 2000 that a team that was trailing threw a game-winning TD pass of at least 40 yards in the final 15 seconds. It’s happened twice this year with Arizona’s “Hail Murray” 43-yard pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins beating Buffalo last month.