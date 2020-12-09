Greater Mankato Area United Way gets closer to goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This fundraiser gives you a chance to get your hands on a 2021 ice house donated by Ice Castle Fish Houses.
The Honey Hold ice house is valued at $12,500.
The house has a lot of amenities for example, it sleeps three and includes four holes with lights, 30-inch bunk, jackknife sofa and more.
You can get your hands on a some raffle tickets at Scheels Customer Service or the Greater Mankato Area United Way office.
There are 500 raffle tickets available and they cost $100 each.
These tickets can only be purchased by cash or check.
All of the proceeds from the raffle tickets will help the United Way reach its goal of 2 million and 60 thousand dollars and ultimately help those in need during this time of uncertainty.
”All of those dollars going to improve people’s lives and as we know with the campaign this year, that it is needed more than ever. The people of need is growing rapidly, in our four county areas. So, it is really really important that United Way hits that goal of 2 million and 60 and that is why this raffle is a huge piece of that right. When you think about the dollars that you need to raise and we are trying to raise about the $44,000 again. To make sure, we can continue to improve the live of those in need,” CEO of Greater Mankato Area United Way, Barb Kaus said.
The drawing itself will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, December 18 at Scheels in the River Hills Mall.
