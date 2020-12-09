Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that it will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across the Midwest.
Testing begins Thursday at Mankato’s Hilltop Hy-Vee.
Hyvee says this will be an outdoor, drive-thru testing process. Patients will receive same-day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the test.
Cost for the test varies by location.
The rapid antigen testing is in addition to Hy-Vee’s current free COVID-19 lab testing, which usually delivers results in 3-5 business days.
