Hy-Vee to offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing
By KEYC Staff | December 9, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 7:09 PM

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that it will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at 47 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across the Midwest.

Testing begins Thursday at Mankato’s Hilltop Hy-Vee.

Hyvee says this will be an outdoor, drive-thru testing process. Patients will receive same-day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the test.

Cost for the test varies by location.

The rapid antigen testing is in addition to Hy-Vee’s current free COVID-19 lab testing, which usually delivers results in 3-5 business days.

