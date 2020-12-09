Mayo Clinic experts address concerns on COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic experts addressed questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, as Minnesota expects to have vaccines shipped to hospitals and clinics as early as next week.
Dr. Abinash Virk, infectious disease physician at Mayo Clinic, says she understands why people are hesitant to get the vaccine.
“Because they feel that the timeline was very rapid. There are a couple reasons why that happened really fast and why it’s okay for us to understand that no shortcuts were taken. The mRNA technology has been studied for other things for a long, long time, it is not a brand new concept that happened in March,” said Virk.
Virk says the vaccines are studied and reviewed by not only the FDA but independent groups.
Virk says possible side effects include chills, body aches, fatigue and headaches. She says these side-effects seem to be less severe in those ages 65 and up.
In addition, Virk says it’s unclear on how long immunity would last from the vaccine and that when distributed to the U.S., women who are pregnant and children will not be recommended for the immunization.
