MDH: 82 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 4,539 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 4,539 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 363,719.
New cases in our region include Blue Earth County with 50, Le Sueur County with 28, and Nicollet County with 20.
There have been 82 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including residents from Blue Earth, Brown, and Jackson Counties. The statewide death toll is now at 4,109. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,711.
There are 320,233 people who are no longer isolated.
18,809 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,106 were hospitalized in ICU.
In south-central Minnesota just under half of our region’s ICU beds are available, with about 23 percent of non-ICU beds also open. 32 hospitals statewide are currently over 95 percent capacity within their Intensive Care Units.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,690,213.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 913 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 249,236.
There have been 102 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,021.
173,437 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,263,169 people have been tested statewide.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.