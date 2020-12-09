Minnesota State, NSIC make changes to upcoming basketball season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State Mavericks basketball games will look different this year, as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced Tuesday its latest changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The conference announced that there won’t be any doubleheaders taking place this season, which means that if the MSU men are at home, then that will be the only game taking place at Bresnan Arena, with the women’s team playing on the road.
This is different from the typical format, which would see the men’s and women’s basketball teams in action at the same site on game day.
The Mavericks men’s basketball team is scheduled to begin its season Jan. 2 against the Bemidji State Beavers in Mankato, while the women’s basketball team is scheduled to travel to Bemidji State that day.
