Minnesota teachers want vaccine priority

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - As the state prepares for COVID 19 vaccine distribution, educators make their case to be toward the front of the line.
Governor Walz outlined his plan yesterday, saying healthcare workers and residents of long term care facilities will be vaccinated first, with essential workers, like first responders, coming in the next phase. Education Minnesota hopes teachers are in that group citing concerns that students are falling behind academically, they’re suffering emotionally, and not having school in person amplifies these inequities. Students are also pleading for teachers to be among the first to get vaccinated so they can safely get back to in-person instruction.
“Right now, we are being impacted forever. Yesterday I had one of my close friends send me a video on snap chat of her crying because she is failing math and she is a smart kid. But just the way everything has been, it’s been so hard for so many people to get motivated. This is just not a fair way to learn,” says Grant Higgins, a student at Anoka High School.
If approved by the Food and Drug administration tomorrow, Minnesota could receive its first shipments of vaccines next week. The Governor stressing that for now, vaccinations are targeted for adults while clinical trials have just started for children. Walz also stressed that the vaccine is strongly encouraged, but not mandatory.
