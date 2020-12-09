Walz convenes special session, urges COVID relief for businesses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday afternoon that he has convened a special session of the Minnesota Legislature beginning Monday.
A press release from Walz’s office says the special session will “provide much-needed relief to small businesses, workers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” although no details of the described relief have yet been made public.
“Minnesota’s small businesses and workers are bearing a large burden of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect their entire community amid restrictions that are saving lives,” said Walz. “I call upon our state legislature to come together and ensure our businesses stay afloat, our workers are supported, and our families can put food on the table.”
Walz also announced Wednesday his intentions to extend his COVID-19 peacetime emergency an additional 30 days.
Walz and state leaders unveiled Minnesota’s COVID-19 distribution plan Tuesday during a press conference. During the press event, the governor said the first 183,000 Minnesotans could receive the COVID-19 vaccine as early as Christmas week.
In Wednesday’s press release, Walz said his emergency powers, which have been growing contentious among lawmakers and residents the longer the pandemic has gone on, will be critical in making sure Minnesota is prepared for quick, equitable and safe distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.