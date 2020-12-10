Black churches trusted messengers of COVID information in their communities, Mayo study finds

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — U.S. public health officials report that Black communities are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with higher infection and mortality rates than the general population.
According to Mayo Clinic experts, those disparities compounded by underlying chronic diseases and social and economic inequality. That’s why Mayo Clinic researchers work closely with over 100 Black churches in the Rochester area and Twin Cities on emergency preparedness and COVID-19 education.
The early results of this research were published Thursday in Preventing Chronic Disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s public health journal.
“By helping them establish emergency preparedness teams, to help them prevent COVID-19 within the congregation, next we wanted to launch a social marketing campaign where we disseminated COVID-19 health information via social media,” said Dr. LaPrincess Brewer, who also founded Fostering African American Improvement in Total Health (FAITH!).
In addition, researchers trained trusted church members in these communities to relay accurate COVID-19 information to the churches as well as provided emergency prep kits and manuals.
FAITH! is an academic-community partnership focusing on tackling health disparities, particularly cardiovascular disease within Black communities. When the pandemic began to threaten these communities in early 2020, Brewer and her FAITH! partners pivoted to focus on the pandemic and began working with Black churches.
The researchers hope the community-based approach outlined in the research paper can help others implement effective campaigns related to COVID-19 or other pressing health corners amid high-risk populations.
