Blue Earth County offers free recycling for holiday lights

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is helping keep the holidays green this season.
Strands of holiday lights that are broken or are no longer needed will be collected at no cost for Blue Earth County residents. The Holiday Lights Recycling program will ensure the lights are properly recycled.
A drive-thru collection will be available at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 651 Summit Avenue on December 28 and 31 and January 6 and 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 PM. Residents will enter through the front gate and drop-off their lights into a bin. Hazardous waste will not be available for drop-off on those days.
For more information regarding holiday light recycling, as well as tips for how to dispose of other kinds of holiday decorations, visit www.blueearthcountymn.gov/recyclearoundtheholidays.
