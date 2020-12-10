Blue Earth County offers free recycling for holiday lights

A drive-thru collection will be available at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 651 Summit Avenue on December 28 and 31 and January 6 and 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 PM. Residents will enter through the front gate and drop-off their lights into a bin. Hazardous waste will not be available for drop-off on those days.