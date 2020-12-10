Blue Skye Mercantile asks for help from customers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During the pandemic, we’ve seen a variety of supply shortages from toilet paper to coins. Now one local business is asking for help as they deal with a different kind of shortage surrounding glass bottles.
During its busiest season, Blue Skye Mercantile in North Mankato hasn’t been able to get new bottles from its supplier in China for its oils and vinegars. Right now, they have about 20 flavors of oils that they have no bottles for. That has them reaching out to customers for help.
“If they still have their bottles from Arizona Olive Oil we would just like them to return them and we will give them 50 cents for each bottle. They can use that credit today or we can give them cash,” says Lisa Phillips at Blue Skye Mercantile.
The square glass bottles must have been purchased from Blue Skye Mercantile in order to be returned. They’ll be sanitized for reuse once they arrive on site.
