‘Coins for a Cause’ fundraiser raises funds for food shelves

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Is your spare change piling up? Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Mankato is participating in Coins for a Cause.
It’s a donation drive creating some serious coin for food banks.
Affinity Plus is hosting the donation event, benefiting Second Harvest Heartland, which supports food shelves across the state, including the ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato. The community can donate change 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday outside their building, located at 1600 Madison Avenue, Suite 101A.
“The demand for local food banks has more than tripled due to the pandemic. So we really see that right now, especially in our area too, and every dollar is equal to three meals,” Affinity Plus Member Adviser Morgan Wuebker said.
At the fundraiser, people can also enter for a chance to win a Minnesota resort getaway or gift card. Also, the first 50 will receive a holiday gift bag.
In addition, for the past week, participating Affinity Plus branches collected change in their entryways for the cause.
Affinity Plus has 17 branches across the state participating in the partnership with both the food bank and FOX 9. Affinity Plus will make a matching donation of up to $25,000.
