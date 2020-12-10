Disease expert Michael Osterholm: U.S. may be short on vaccine doses for months

“We have to warn the American public that we can’t protect them in the immediate months ahead with a vaccine. We’re going to be far short of the number of doses we’re going to need well into February or March we’re in this for a while but this is our COVID year. It won’t be like next year. Please hold out until vaccines arrive, which I don’t think we’re going to see a sizable vaccine until well into March and April,” says Osterholm.