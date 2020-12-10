Disease expert Michael Osterholm: U.S. may be short on vaccine doses for months

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, the U.S. reported more than 3,100 Covid-19 related deaths. It’s the highest daily death total since the pandemic started.
Although states have begun planning for the distribution of vaccines, Disease expert Michael Osterholm says the U.S. may be short on them for months.
“We have to warn the American public that we can’t protect them in the immediate months ahead with a vaccine. We’re going to be far short of the number of doses we’re going to need well into February or March we’re in this for a while but this is our COVID year. It won’t be like next year. Please hold out until vaccines arrive, which I don’t think we’re going to see a sizable vaccine until well into March and April,” says Osterholm.
Osterholm is the Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. He also became a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s Covid-19 Advisory Board in November.
