DNR urges caution with frozen lakes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With our recent warm temperatures, local officials are warning the ice is nowhere near as thick as it typically might be this time of year.
The DNR is urging people to always check the ice thickness before even attempting to go on the lake. 4 inches is thick enough to walk on, but ice needs to be between 8 and 12 inches thick to withstand the weight of a car or truck.
“Another thing that we will sometimes take with us is an ice pick. So basically, you could put them together and put them around your neck so you would have them if you were to need them. So basically, if you were to break through the ice then pull them apart, then basically use them to claw yourself and pull back up on the ice.” says Chad Davis, DNR Conservation Officer.
Another useful device to use on the frozen lakes is ice cleats which go over shoes for extra traction.
