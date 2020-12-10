House Republicans urging Walz to reopen gyms, fitness centers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota House Republicans sent a letter Thursday urging key state officials to allow gyms, health clubs, fitness centers and other similar facilities to reopen.
Rep. Barb Haley (R-Red Wing) led House Republicans in sending the letter to Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove. The letter specifically urged these officials to allow gyms and other similar facilities to reopen on Dec. 18, the final day of Walz’s initial four-week restrictions, or earlier.
Haley and other House Republicans have been pushing for the reopening of gyms and other similar facilities since introducing a COVID-19 relief package for businesses on Nov. 24.
Lawmakers will return to St. Paul Monday for a seventh special session, the same day Walz is expected to announce whether COVID restrictions will continue in the state.
The full letter sent by House Republicans is available for viewing below.
