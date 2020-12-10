Lawsuit filed against Waseca Federal Correction Institution over COVID-19 response

The lawsuit specifically addresses the warden and the director of the bureau of prisons, claiming they had 8 months to implement proper safety measures in order to protect inmates from spreading the virus and failed to do so. The file points specifically to the outbreak of around 70 percent of inmates testing positive at the facility, or around 450 women in the span of three months. At one point in September, the facility was also ranked third highest in the nation for COVID outbreaks among federal prisons. Nine petitioners say they filed the lawsuit on behalf of themselves and other inmates currently incarcerated at the prison.