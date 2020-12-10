Le Sueur County Sheriff offers reward for information about stolen, damaged road signs

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $300 reward for information about a series of recently damaged and stolen road signs.
Sheriff Brett Mason said Thursday that the sheriff’s office has received multiple reports, all on different occasions, from Citizens and Township Board representatives involving damaged or stolen road signs in Lanesburgh and Montgomery Township.
Mason adds that evidence collected at these locations indicates that the damaged signs were intentionally run over. In the events that signs were stolen, he says the sign itself was removed from the post and stolen.
Damaged and stolen road signs include stop and yield signs at rural intersections in Le Sueur County, creating a hazard at the intersection for all motorists. In addition, Le Sueur County or specific townships are then forced to spend taxpayer money to repair and replace the damaged and stolen signs.
The $300 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those who are involved in stealing or damaging the signs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office by sending an email to records@co.le-sueur.mn.us or by calling (507) 357-4440 and requesting to speak with an investigator.
