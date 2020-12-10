Maverick Hockey Quick Hits

Rob Clark: Hey Mary. MSU men’s hockey team returning to the ice for the first time this past week since November 22nd. Mavericks lose for the first time this year versus Michigan Tech. The offense didn’t struggle to create opportunities, but they did struggle to put the puck in the back of the net in a 3-1 loss to the Huskies. But, that unit bounced back in game two of the series against Michigan Tech, scoring twice in a 2-nothing victory for the Mavericks. Of course, goaltender Dryden McKay, that’s career shutout number-16 for the junior. Now, looking ahead to this upcoming weekend series. Mavericks were supposed to be playing Northern Michigan, that game got canceled because the Wildcats are still dealing with COVID-19 related protocols and issues. So, the Mavericks instead Milwaukee School of Engineering, a Division III school, this will be a good opportunity for the Mavericks to look to continue improving and kind of stay in action after already being on one layoff, nice to see them play games regularly here for a stretch now.