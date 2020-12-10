MDH: 89 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 3,523 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 3,523 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 367,218. 27,057 of those total cases are health care workers.
New local case counts include Blue Earth County with 33, Brown County with 26, and Waseca County with 24.
There have been 89 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, including a Blue Earth County resident in their 80′s. The statewide death toll is now at 4,198. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,767.
There are 324,304 people who are no longer isolated.
19,029 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,145 were hospitalized in ICU.
Southcentral Minnesota currently has 5 ICU beds and 96 non-ICU beds available.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,731,719.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 2,245 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 251,352.
There have been 99 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,120.
177,804 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,268,960 people have been tested statewide.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.