Pilot killed in plane crash identified

Pilot killed in plane crash identified
The pilot killed in a plane crash near Windom last weekend has been identified. (Source: Associated Press)
By KEYC Staff | December 10, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 10:23 AM

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - The pilot killed in a plane crash near Windom last weekend has been identified.

The family has identified the victim as 56-year-old Scott Fredin, of Windom.

The plane crashed shortly after taking off from Windom Municipal Airport Sunday morning. No passengers were on board. Investigators haven’t yet determined what caused the plane to crash.

[ Small plane crash near Windom kills pilot ]

Visitation services for Fredin are being held Thursday, with a celebration of life service on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.