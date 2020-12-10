Pilot killed in plane crash identified

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - The pilot killed in a plane crash near Windom last weekend has been identified.
The family has identified the victim as 56-year-old Scott Fredin, of Windom.
The plane crashed shortly after taking off from Windom Municipal Airport Sunday morning. No passengers were on board. Investigators haven’t yet determined what caused the plane to crash.
Visitation services for Fredin are being held Thursday, with a celebration of life service on Friday.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.