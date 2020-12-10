Some North Mankato residents to be without water Friday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato announced Thursday that city crews will be performing a water main break repair beginning at 8 a.m. Friday at James Drive.
Affected residents will have their water shut off beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, but may see fluctuations in their water pressure as early as Thursday night.
The City says residents should flush their water systems for at least five minutes once the water is turned back on to help flush out any remaining sediment.
Signage will also be posted at James Drive, with the Sharon Drive intersection being closed until the repairs are complete.
