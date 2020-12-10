St. Peter man, woman charged for selling controlled substances

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that charges have been filed in relation to a controlled substance investigation.
Authorities report that Kari Louise Albrecht, 39, and Gregory Lee Amos, 33, both of St. Peter, have been charged with controlled substance crimes in the first degree for the sales of methamphetamine and a third-degree controlled substance crime for being in possession of methamphetamine.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force received information that indicated Albrecht and Amos were involved in the sale of methamphetamine. An investigation, coordinated with the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, determined that Albrecht was selling the methamphetamine from her place of employment in Kasota.
A search warrant was executed at Albrecht’s place of employment on Nov. 12, which included a search of her motor vehicle and purse.
Investigators located approximately 22 grams of a controlled substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. In addition, a scale, zip-lock bags and other evidence related to the use and sales of controlled substances were found by investigators.
Albrecht and Amos would later acknowledge their involvement in the use and sales of controlled substances during an interview with a Cannon River Drug and Violent Task Force agent.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said Thursday that Albrecht and Amos are scheduled for their initial arraignment on March 9 at the Le Sueur County Justice Center in Le Center.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.