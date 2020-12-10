Walz plans Monday announcement on whether COVID restrictions continue

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will announce Monday whether the state’s four-week “pause” will be extended.
The restrictions on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, gyms and youth sports began at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20, and are currently scheduled to expire Dec. 18.
Walz’s office confirmed Thursday that he will make an announcement Monday about whether he’ll extend that pause or allow it to expire.
On Monday, Walz said he hoped to have an update by the end of the week, but did not give an exact date. At that time, he and state health officials were waiting to get the full picture of the impact Thanksgiving gatherings had on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.
On Wednesday, Minnesota health officials said they’re grateful that the spread of the coronavirus appears to have stabilized in recent days, but cautioned that case growth and hospitalization levels remain worryingly high.
“The really rapid increases in November were stunning, and the fact that we seem to have stabilized a bit in recent days is a really gratifying thing, but we still have to just recognize what a very high level of case growth and activity and hospital activity that we have,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said at a briefing for reporters on Wednesday.
Walz also convened the seventh special session of the Minnesota Legislature, which will meet Monday in an attempt to get COVID-19 relief passed.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.