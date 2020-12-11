Be a Santa to a Senior program in need of donors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program says there are still seniors in need of receiving gifts.
The program provides Mankato seniors with holiday gifts. Right now there are 131 recipients that still need gifts.
Hosted by Home Instead, this year the program has teamed up with Amazon Business to create a contact-less gift giving experience. Users can access a wish list online that sends items directly to a local seniors home or to program volunteers.
Gift orders must be placed by Sunday, Dec. 13th at midnight to guarantee shipping by Christmas.
More information on donating can be found here.
