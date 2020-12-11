Bethany Lutheran College outlines plans for spring semester

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Bethany Lutheran College President Gene Pfeifer outlined the college’s learning plans for the spring 2021 semester Friday.
In a letter to students and faculty members, Pfeifer said the college will reopen for on-campus, in-person learning and other activities beginning Jan. 10.
Pfeifer also asked students and employees returning to campus in January to limit social contact during the latter half of the holiday break.
In addition, Bethany will be hosting on-campus COVID testing for all students and employees. The testing dates are tentatively scheduled for Jan. 4, which will be reserved for students and employees living in the Mankato region, and Jan. 11, which will be for students returning to campus on Jan. 10.
Bethany Lutheran College will again offer classes using the HyFlex delivery system during the spring semester, which, in most cases, allows for in-person learning in a masked and physically-distanced classroom environment. Most classes will also be taught in a real-time, online platform for students who are unable to be on campus or prefer learning in an online environment.
“The college will monitor and adjust plans and mitigation efforts based on the transmission situation both on campus and in our community. The goal is that Bethany will be able to remain open for in-person learning for the entire semester,” Pfeifer said in his letter to students.
