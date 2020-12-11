Electoral College to meet Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Electoral College will convene on Monday.
Minnesota’s 41st Electoral College Assembly will meet as part of the formal process of selecting the next president.
President-elect Joe Biden will get Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes.
The state officially certified its election results projecting Biden as the winner last month.
President Donald Trump, who has not yet conceded the election, says he knows he’s facing a deadline in his court battles.
”This is extraordinarily rare the level of litigation and types of litigation that is being done. Generally speaking, when the Electoral College speaks, it’s done,” explained Amelia Pridemore, associate professor of political science at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The Electoral College assembly will take place at 12. p.m. Monday in the Minnesota House of Representatives in St. Paul.
