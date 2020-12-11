Gov. Walz says COVID-19 is “like a tornado”

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz held his third press conference this week to update Minnesotans on the state’s COVID-19 response.
Joined by numerous health care professionals, Walz urged citizens to remain cautious despite the falling case numbers and hospitalizations in the past 10 days. This comes after the state is seeing its highest death rate of the pandemic, including 92 deaths reported on Friday alone.
Before Thanksgiving, the state ordered a four-week pause to be put into effect, which put further restrictions on businesses around the state. At one point, the governor compared the effects of COVID-19 to a tornado.
“Like preparing for a tornado, we have the national weather service. We try and predict the weather. If we see one, we blow the siren. People make responses, but if it hits, we clean up and we do the things. Unfortunately, with COVID, you can’t see it, and it doesn’t hit, and unfortunately, it doesn’t hit all businesses equally. It’s like a tornado that went through and hit restaurants and let other buildings standing. That is horribly unfair, and it causes immense economic pain for those folks,” Walz stated.
Walz called on lawmakers to pass new legislation that provides protection for struggling businesses and laid-off workers.
As of now, the pause is set to end on Dec. 18. Whether the pause will be extended is still undetermined, though the governor plans to announce the decision Monday.
