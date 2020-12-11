Gov. Walz says COVID-19 is “like a tornado”

“Like preparing for a tornado, we have the national weather service. We try and predict the weather. If we see one, we blow the siren. People make responses, but if it hits, we clean up and we do the things. Unfortunately, with COVID, you can’t see it, and it doesn’t hit, and unfortunately, it doesn’t hit all businesses equally. It’s like a tornado that went through and hit restaurants and let other buildings standing. That is horribly unfair, and it causes immense economic pain for those folks,” Walz stated.