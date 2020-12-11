Group urges businesses to violate COVID-19 and reopen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The ReOpen Minnesota Coalition is urging businesses across the state to reopen, violating Governor Tim Walz’s executive order in the process.
The group reaches out to businesses across the state and works with them towards reopening. They even have a gofundme account set up to cover legal expenses that the businesses may run in to. At this point, they haven’t run into any pushback at the state level yet but say they are prepared to stand together.
“All these places are shut down, unable to make an income at a time where they were really expecting to make a revenue to make up for those losses. That is really what got us to go again in the past couple of weeks,” says Darius Teichroew, ReOpen Minnesota Coalition organizer.
Businesses that violate Governor Walz’s order restricting dine-in services face a fine of up to $25,000.
