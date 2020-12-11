Minnesota sees second-highest daily death toll from COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota sees its second-highest COVID-19 daily death toll since the pandemic began.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 3,773 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 370,968. Of those total cases, 27,571 are health care workers.
There have been 94 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. Three Blue Earth County residents and two Nicollet County residents are among the latest to die from the virus. The statewide death toll is now at 4,292. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,819.
There are 327,509 people who are no longer isolated.
19,251 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,188 were hospitalized in ICU.
ICU beds continue to be near capacity in south-central Minnesota, with just five currently available.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,789,829.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 2,057 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 253,563.
There have been 77 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,120.
183,212 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,274,946 people have been tested statewide.
